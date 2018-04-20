A four-month investigation resulted in the arrest of two Grand Coulee residents this [Friday] morning.
Grant County Sheriffs Deputy Kyle Foreman says multiple agencies served the warrant.
36-year-old Michael Capshaw was arrested on drug charges. Officers also arrested 38-year-old Angelette Obendorf on an unrelated warrant. A search found meth, heroin, scales and packaging materials.
Foreman says they were assisted by other law enforcement agencies.
The investigation began after a complaint from a citizen.
Be the first to comment on "Grand Coulee Pair Arrested After Four-Month Investigation"