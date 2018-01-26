Grant award to Chelan County salmon conservation project

The Washington Salmon Recovery Funding Board and the Puget Sound Partnership have awarded of more than $53 million in grants for projects that will protect and restore salmon habitat statewide.

In Chelan County, the Cascade Columbia Fisheries Enhancement Group will use a $67-thousand grant to design improvements to four culverts used by Chinook and Steelhead salmon in Minnow and Brush Creeks, two tributaries to the Chiwawa River. Chinook salmon are listed as endangered under the federal Endangered Species Act, and steelhead are listed as a threatened species.

The Cascade Columbia Fisheries Enhancement Group will also contribute $50-thousand to the project from a federal grant.