Grant awards will help kids enjoy outdoors

Over $61-thousand in grants have been awarded to programs in Chelan County that will encourage kids to get outdoors.

The No Child Left Inside grants will be awarded by the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission. The grants target at-risk youth by focusing on programs that provide outdoor education and recreation programs. In addition, nearly one-third of the 39 projects to receive funding employ veterans, a special emphasis of the program. The Legislature approved an additional $500,000 for program this biennium.

The Chelan County awards;

Washington State University Cooperative Extension Grant Awarded: $34,332

Providing the 4-H Eco-Stewardship Program in Chelan County

The Washington State University (WSU) Cooperative Extension in Chelan will use this grant to offer the 4-H Eco-Stewardship program to Wenatchee and Cascade School District students year-round. In this program, the students do maintenance and monitoring activities in shrub-steppe habitats, lowland valleys, and high alpine lakes and forests in the Wenatchee National Forest and on public land in the north central region of Washington State. The kids are given opportunities to engage in nature through meaningful projects that include natural resource education and recreational experiences. The 4-H Eco-Stewardship program began more than 15 years ago in response to the recommendations of a regional advisory committee comprised of school administrators, educators, and representatives from local, state, and federal natural resource management organizations. WSU Extension will contribute $47,833 in donations of equipment, labor, and materials.

Wenatchee River Institute Grant Awarded: $27,237

Providing a Travelling Naturalist for Schoolyard Science

The Wenatchee River Institute will use this grant to pay for a naturalist to teach hands-on, science and outdoor activities in four schools in the Wenatchee School District. The Travelling Naturalist program was developed in partnership with the school district as part of an after-school program to enhance education opportunities for under-served, at-risk, and academically-challenged students. Some of the activities include creating rain sticks to learn about the water cycle and rain, nature journaling to learn about observation and reflection, and school yard scavenger hunts to look more closely at the world around them. The grant also will pay for field trips every 6 weeks to Confluence State Park. The Wenatchee River Institute will contribute $16,800 in in-kind services.

The grants will provide programs for nearly 23,000 kids. This year’s grant recipients are offering a variety of educational and recreational activities, from exploring Mount Saint Helens to planting trees for a salmon restoration project, to sailing on a 133-foot ship, to white water river rafting.

In announcing the awards, Gov. Jay Inslee sais “Some of my best childhood memories are of being outside”

“Many of our kids don’t get that opportunity today. That’s why these local programs are so important. When children spend time outside, so many good things happen. Kids can improve their health and their grades. And that’s a win for all of us.”

Grants were awarded in the following NCW counties:

Chelan County…………. $61,569

Kittitas County…………. $59,505

Okanogan County…….. $22,650

Funding for the No Child Left Inside grant program was one of a dozen recommendations of the 2014 Governor’s Blue Ribbon Task Force on Parks and Outdoor Recreation. The task force was charged with finding ways to increase participation in outdoor recreation, which has significant social and economic benefits.

The Legislature provided funding for the grant program first in 2008, but the program ended during the recession when funding was no longer available. In 2015, state Sen. Kevin Ranker (D-Orcas Island) spearheaded an effort to reinvigorate the program. Grants were awarded in 2016 and again this year. Funding comes from the state General Fund. The grants are administered by the state Recreation and Conservation Office.

Grant recipients will be matching the state funding and are contributing nearly $3 million in donations, equipment, labor, additional grants, and other resources.

“These grant programs provide a variety of great opportunities for our youth,” said Kaleen Cottingham, director of the Recreation and Conservation Office. “I just wish we could fund them all. We had 123 applications requesting more than $4.5 million, but we only have funding to award grants to one-third of them. That means there still are a lot more needs out there.”