Grant County Firefighters mourn passing of Battalion Chief

The Grant County Fire Department District 13 firefighters are mourning the death of Battalion Chief Dan Dishon. He died Monday after suffering injuries in late December in an industrial accident at his part-time job at Moses Lake Industries. Dishon leaves behind a wife and kids. Dishon also was a captain with GCFD District 5.

GCFD District 13 Chief Jim Stuckey said Dishon was so important to his community “Firefighting was his life, he dedicated so much time there. I’ve never seen somebody put in so much time in” Stuckey described Dishon as a Jack of all trades and filled many roles in the department. Of Dishon’s passing “it’s a big loss for us” A Facebook post also described him as a “let’s get it done” kind of guy. Read the full Facebook tribute here

Dan Dishon was originally hurt just after Christmas and was sent to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle in critical condition.

Donations to help his family can be made through an account at Granco Federal Credit Union.