Grant County INET Searching for Mattawa Man

The Grant County’s Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team, aka INET, is search for Rafael Rodriguez Portillo of Mattawa on drug and gun charges. This week Mattawa Police and INET Detectives served a search warrant to Portillo’s residence on Second Street in Mattawa and found methamphetamine, a pistol with the serial number ground off, and a semi-automatic rifle. Portillo was not there and is believed to be on the run. Anyone with information is asked to call 509-762-1160 or send an email to crimetips@grantcountywa.gov. Tipsters can remain anonymous.