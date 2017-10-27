Grant County INET Team arrests 5 people

Five people were arrested on a variety of charges during a Thursday morning drug investigation in Moses Lake. In a press release, The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team (INET) detectives were conducting a follow-up investigation when they alleged 45-year-old Raymond Martinez was observed in a drug deal. INET detectives asked for Moses Lake police officers to assist, and Martinez ran when he saw approaching patrol cars.

Martinez entered an apartment at 512 North Grape Drive. Based on Martinez’s criminal history, dtectives obtained search warrants and called for the Moses Lake Regional Tactical Response Team (TRT). Martinez refused to exit the apartment when ordered and the TRTeam then forced entry and took Martinez into custody.

Martinez was lodged in the Grant County Jail on numerous charges including suspicion ofp ossession of drugs with intent to deliver, delivery of a controlled substance, possess ion of stolen property and an outstanding Department of Corrections warrant.

Four others were also arrested related to this incident:

• Rebecca Fleming, 47, for possession of heroin,

• Slade Hardesty, 24, for an outstanding warrant,

• Veronica Chavez Ramirez, 32, for an outstanding warrant, and

• Brittney Gonzalez, 23, for an outstanding warrant.

Sheriff Tom Jones praised the work of the INET team in recent weeks “All of the members of the INET partnership, which comprises detectives from the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, Moses Lake Police, Ephrata Police and the Washington State Patrol have been super busy in recent weeks” Jones said “The strength of the partnership is making a steady impact on drug-related crimes countywide. Citizens need to be aware that drug investigations are underway each day, and that the teamwork of agencies is making the difference.”