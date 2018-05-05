Grant County K-9 Grizzly Recovering from Surgey

K-9 Grizzly with the Grant County Sheriff’s Office is recovering after having successful surgery on May 2nd. It was discovered that Grizzly had a blockage in his intestine. Dr. Jesyka Morrison and the staff at the Pioneer Veterinary Clinic in Moses Lake removed the blockage.

Grizzly and his handler Deputy Dave De La Rosa were honored by the American Red Cross with a Hometown Hero Award in March. In February, they were able to save an Ephrata man with Alzheimer’s who had wandered away from his home in freezing temperatures.

Thermal imaging couldn’t find the man, but within minutes, Grizzly and De La Rosa found the man stuck in a hole about 100 yards from his home.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office Patrol K-9 Unit was revived in 2016 and currently includes Edo, a Belgian Malinois; Grizzly, a German Shepard; and Chicka, a Belgian Malinois. Deputy Tyson Voss is Edo’s handler. Corporal Ric Char serves as the handler for Chicka.