Grant County K9 Edo gets protective vest

A Grant County Sheriff’s Office K9 “Edo” has received his own set of body armor. The bullet and stab protective vest was sponsored by Shana Greene of Newcastle, WA. through a Massachusetts based non-profit organization called Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. The 501c(3) charity’s mission is to provide the protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.

The donation to provide one protective vest for a law enforcement K9 is $950.00. Each vest has a value up to $23-hundred.

Grant County K9’s Chicka and Grizzly have also been equipped with vests through the same program.

For more information or to learn about volunteer opportunities, please call 508-824-6978. Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provides information, lists events, and accepts tax-deductible donations of any denomination at http://www.vik9s.org or mailed to P.O. Box 9 East Taunton, MA 02718.