Grant County Sheriff Appoints Chief Deputy Rectenwald As New Undersheriff

Grant County Sheriff Tom Jones has appointed a new Undersheriff after the retirement of Dave Ponozzo this week. Jones says Undersheriff Ponozzo meant a lot to the community.

“He really represented the position well, as well as the Sheriff’s Office and the community at large. So he’s definitely going to be missed. It’s going to be some big shoes for Ryan Rectenwald to fill.”

Ponozzo has accepted a position as emergency manager for Grant PUD.

Sheriff Jones says the Undersheriff handles the budget for the department and jail, and steps in if the Sheriff is away.

“I believe that over the last eight years he has really come full circle, has really taken on the leadership role in his current position. I saw the thinking outside the box with him on multiple occasions. All the time he brings new ideas to the table. And again, he’s the face of the Sheriff in my absence and he brings all that to the table.”

Rectenwald began his law enforcement career in the U.S. Army serving in the Military Police from 1987 to 1995. In 1996 he joined the Grant County Sheriff’s Office as a corrections deputy, and in 1997 became a patrol officer with the Ephrata Police Department. In 2003 he rejoined the sheriff’s office and has served a patrol deputy, major crimes detective, detective on the Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team, and as Chief Deputy of Special Operations.