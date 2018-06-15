Grant County Sheriff K9 Grizzly Finds Gun During Arrest

From a press release – In the early morning of June 13th, GCSO K-9 team Deputies De La Rosa and Grizzly aided Mattawa Police Department, Royal City Police Department, and Grant County Sheriff’s Office after a call was received for an intoxicated man making death threats and shooting outside a home. After the suspect was taken into custody, K-9 Grizz was able to locate the weapon used in the incident, as well as the spent ammunition evidence. No one was hurt.

Upon arrival to the 21100 block of Rd 24.7 SW just past midnight, the suspect had already fled on foot and believed to still be armed. Homes in the immediate vicinity were evacuated and searched but the suspect was not located inside the homes.

Witnesses stated that one round had been fired by the suspect when making threats outside a residence. The suspect was later found passed out near a chicken coup in the yard of another nearby residence. He was arrested without further incident but no weapon was found. K-9 Grizz was then sent to find the weapon and communicated to his partner, by pawing in some sand near the chicken coup, that he had found it. Located with the weapon was also spent ammunition.

The suspect, Reymundo Hernandez, age 40, of Mattawa, was taken to Grant County jail and charged with felony harassment and assault in the first degree.

Sheriff Tom Jones said, “Only recently back on the job after recovering from surgery, I think we can say Grizz is feeling much better. It’s great to have him back.”