Grant County Sheriff’s Deputies Arrest Jonathan Torres for Killing His Father

Grant County detectives today are investigating the shooting homicide of a Royal City man who is believed to have been shot by one of his sons.

Emergency responders were called around 1:30 a.m. today to a home in 400 block of Juniper Circle in Royal City for a shooting victim. Jesus Torres Flores, 58, was found dead inside a car in the driveway. His son, Jonathan Torres, 21, is in custody for the homicide.

Detectives have established that Jonathan Torres was riding in the back seat of a vehicle driven by his mother, with Jesus Torres Flores riding in the front passenger seat. For reasons yet to be determined, Jonathan shot his father in the head while the vehicle was traveling somewhere near O’Sullivan Reservoir. The mother then drove to the family’s Royal City home where 9-1-1 was called.

Jonathan Torres is now lodged in the Grant County for investigation of first degree murder.

Jonathan Torres and his brother Jesus were recently identified as being involved in a shooting in Royal City on November 14 which injured one person. Jesus turned himself in to investigators, but Jonathan had been on the run from authorities since then.

“This is a heartbreaking turn of events, and detectives will be committing their fullest attention to this investigation to prepare a solid case for prosecution,” said Sheriff Tom Jones.

The investigation continues.