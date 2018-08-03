Grant County Sheriff’s Deputies Arrest Two After Ephrata-Area Accident

From a GCSO Release – At approximately 3:30am August 1st, two male subjects, apparently trying to hide a stolen car after crashing it, called for medical assistance complaining of injuries they said were received in an assault. Stolen credit cards, an illegal firearm, as well as a spent bullet casing were later found between the crash scene and where the two subjects were found in the 5100 block of Sagebrush Flats Rd NW, near Ephrata, after allegedly telling first responders they were left there by their assailants. Both were transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Upon investigation, deputies located a crashed vehicle, reported stolen from Moses Lake, north of 5100 Sagebrush Flats Rd NW. According to investigators, it appeared that the vehicle was south bound on Sagebrush Flats NW when it went off the east side of the roadway and over an embankment.

At approximately 7:00am, Deputy De La Rosa and K9 Grizzly we re called in to conduct an area search for other possible evidence connecting the vehicle and the injured subjects after a spent bullet casing was found inside the car. Grizzly located six stolen credit cards, two sets of key chains, and a handgun approximately 200 yards south of the crash, all apparently discarded after exiting the car.

One of these subjects has since been identified as Jose Manuel Macias JR, age 20, of Ephrata. Current charges against Macias include possession of a stolen vehicle and felony possession of a firearm. The name of the second subject is being withheld because he is under the age of 18. Additional charges for both may be filed.

Sheriff Tom Jones said, “Nice work by investigators, Deputy De La Rosa, and K9 Grizzly for finding the evidence that painted a clearer picture of what really happened.”