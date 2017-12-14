Grant County Sheriffs Deputies Searching for Missing Teen

Grant County Sheriffs Deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding 15-year-old James Friend. The teen was last seen in Marlin on December 2nd and has not spoke with friends or family since that time. He has also not posted to any social media. Deputies say this lack of communication is out of the norm for Friend, but that he also has no risk factors which would explain why he hasn’t been in touch with anyone. It is not known what he was wearing. Friend is 5-foot-9, 140 pounds with brown hair, blue eyes, light complexion and was last seen sporting a goatee. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grant County Sheriff’s office.