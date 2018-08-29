Grant County Sheriff’s Detectives Investigating Attempted Robbery That Turned Into a Shooting

A 23-year-old Ritzville man is hospitalized today after he was shot Tuesday night in the Larson/North Moses Lake community.

The man and a 17-year-old female were in a car parked at the curb near Arlington Drive and Lowry Street when several persons approached the car and tried to rob them. The driver tried to drive away and was shot in the abdomen by one of the persons outside the car. The assailants then ran. The injured man was taken to Samaritan Healthcare in Moses Lake. His name is being withheld for the time being since he is the victim of a violent crime which is under investigation.

Deputies and Moses Lake police searched the area but were unable to find any suspects. Investigators today are following up tips and leads. Anyone with information is asked to call the Grant County Sheriff’s Office at 509-762-1160 or email crimetips@grantcountywa.gov. Tipsters can remain anonymous.