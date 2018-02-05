Grant County Sheriffs Looking for Shooting Victim

Grant County Sheriff’s Deputies are searching for a Moses Lake man they believe was shot and is injured. PIO Kyle Foreman says Matt Low was involved in an incident where he shot Patrick Pearson and was also shot himself.

Low was last seen near the McConihe Flats area. Foreman says the motives behind the dual shooting between Patrick Pearsen and Matt Low are unclear.

Pearsen was hospitalized for a gunshot wound and despite intially being released, he is now wanted in connection to the incident.