Grant County Sheriffs Make Arrests in Spokane

From a GCSO Press Release – Detectives investigating a string of burglaries made another arrest and recovered additional stolen property Thursday at a home in Spokane.

Acting on a hunch, investigators asked Spokane’s Regional Auto Theft Task Force to drive by the home of Nichole Richardson, 37, at 2618 East Sharp in Spokane. Richardson is known associate of Lamar Loomis who was arrested by Grant County detectives early Wednesday morning on stolen property-related charges. Detectives theorized they may find more stolen property at Richardson’s home.

Spokane detectives drove by Richardson’s home and saw a cargo trailer parked in Richardson’s driveway – a trailer reported stolen from someone in Adams County.

Grant County INET detectives and Adams County deputies drove to Spokane, got a search warrant and raided Richardson’s home, where they found volumes of property believed stolen during several unsolved Ritzville burglaries.

Richardson is lodged in the Adams County Jail on suspicion of residential burglary, first-degree possession of stolen property, and possession of meth.

Evidence connects Loomis to the stolen property found in Richardson’s home, and Loomis now faces additional charges.

“This case keeps growing, and as it grows, the teamwork between Adams County, Spokane investigators and Grant County has helped make more arrests possible,” said Sheriff Tom Jones. “We’ve thus far connected cases in Grant and Adams counties, and we will continue to team-investigate this case with our regional partners.”

The investigation continues. Anyone with information should call the Grant County Sheriff’s Office at 509-762-1160 or send email to crimetips@grantcountywa.gov. Tipsters can remain anonymous.