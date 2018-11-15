Grant County Sheriff’s Office Looking for Thief of Patrol Rifle

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $1500 reward for the return of a patrol rifle stolen from a deputy’s patrol vehicle which was parked outside a Moses Lake home on Wednesday morning.

The AR-15-style rifle was locked in a security bracket which the suspect or suspects were able to defeat.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact the Grant County Sheriff’s Office at 509-762-1160 or send info to crimetips@grantcountywa.gov. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Moses Lake Police are managing the theft investigation.