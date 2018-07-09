Grant County Sheriffs Office Releases Paradiso Contact Numbers

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office has released some final numbers from the Paradiso Festival at the Gorge. Counter-drug operations resulted in the arrest of 30 dealers and 80-plus criminal charges filed. We also seized 2,000 Molly pills plus a bunch of cocaine, LSD, ketamine, and mushrooms. The agency says they teamed with Quincy Police, Washington State Patrol, Adams County Sheriff, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the LEAD Task Force, and promoter Live Nation in the efforts.