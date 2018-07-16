Grant County Sheriffs Say Mile Marker 81 Fire is Out

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office says the Mile Marker 81 fire is out. The blaze burned more than 1,000 acres and destroyed one pump house. The fire threatened homes in the Lake Lenore area, but none were damaged. SR 17 was also reopened over the weekend. Some power poles were destroyed in the fire, but Grant PUD has replaced all of them and restored power where it was needed. If you’re still without power, contact Grant PUD at 800-216-5226