Grant County Team busts another illegal drug operation

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reports INET or Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team busted another illegal marijuana growing and sales operation last week. In a press release, the Sheriff’s office said INET investigators working on a tip from a patrol deputy, served a search warrant Wednesday on the home of Cesario Huerta, 42 of Moses Lake in the 1600 block of North Frontage Road East. INET investigators say they seized 99 plants, 50 lbs of processed marijuana, 10 firearms and a gun silencer.

Huerta faces charges including manufacturing marijuana and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.

The Sheriff’s Office release said Huerta told investigators he had considered becoming a licensed marijuana producer, but decided not to due to the start-up cost and red tape.

“This was another illegal marijuana grow operation, not a licensed operation as allowed in Washington,” said Sheriff Tom Jones. “INET did great job of stopping this illegal drug operation. INET has no interest in stopping the legal sale and use of marijuana, but if the marijuana is illegally grown, illegally sold or illegally possessed, INET’s job is to investigate and take action.”