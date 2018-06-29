Grant PUD Hearing on New Rates for Cryptocurrency Miners

Grant PUD commissioners are considering new rates for cryptocurrency miners and other customers who might fit into a new customer rate classification for what are considered Evolving Industries.

The new rate would be similar to the pricing for large industrial customers who pay more than the costs to serve them, so core residential, irrigation and commercial customers can be charged below-cost rates.

In May, Grant PUD Commissioners adopted policy to provide certainty for customers involved in cryptocurrency mining, while also protecting the interest of Grant PUD’s existing customers.

Commissioners want the public to give input before a final decision is reached as early as July 24th.

Public comment regarding the proposed rates class will be taken at the July 10 commission meeting. The meeting is at 1 p.m. in the commission room at the Grant PUD headquarters building, 30 C Street S.W. in Ephrata. Comments can also be made via e-mail at commissioners@gcpud.org.

Proposed Rates:

Rate Schedule 17-A / Less than 200 KW Billing Demand

Basic Charge: $1.04 per day

Energy Charge: 13.137 cents per kWh

Rate Schedule 17-B / 200 KW or greater Billing Demand

Basic Charge: $1,000 per month

Energy Charge: 7.097 cents per kWh

Demand Charge: $6.00 per kW of Billing Period