Grant PUD Holding Public Rate Meeting

Grant PUD will be holding a public meeting on January 23rd to discuss the proposed rate increase and how to implement the two percent bump across the county. PUD Spokesman Ryan Holterhoff says the commissioners will hear from the stuff and the public.

The meetings will take place at the Ephrata Headquarters building beginning at 2:00 p.m. Holterhoff said the rate increases cover rising operations and regulatory compliance expenses.

Holterhoff said it’s important that this is a public process.

There will also be an opportunity to comment during the February 13th meeting which starts at 1.