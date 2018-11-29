Grant PUD Looking to Connect Rest of Residents to Fiber in 2019

Commissioners Tuesday approved a $292.4 million budget for 2019 that includes a 2-percent increase in retail electric-rate revenue and $12.6 million in new funding to speed build-out of the fiber-optic network to the 30 percent of Grant County residents who still don’t have access.

Together with the new injection of fiber funds, the total fiber budget for 2019 totals $18.4 million next year for expansion, maintenance and operation and new customer hookups (39:00 on the commission audio)

Commissioners expressed their support for expanding fiber to all country residents by increasing the 2018 fiber budget by $7 million. Future fiber budget expansions will vary, depending on the PUD’s financial performance, year to year, they agreed.

Following a combination of customers’ clamor for fiber and Grant PUD’s improved financial forecast, commissioners seek to speed total fiber build-out from an estimated 10 years to approximately five years.

Russ Brethower, senior co-manager of Wholesale Fiber, said the extra $12.6 million could enable build-out in 2019 to off-island Crescent Bar; the rest of Beverly and Schawana; Sunland Estates; the rest of the Coulee City area; Blue, Park and Alkali lakes; Ancient Lake and White Trail area; the McConihe, Neppel and Stonecrest areas; the rest of the Moses Lake base area and Kittleson, Road N Industrial and Wheeler areas.

A more precise timeline for build-out to these areas should be ready by the end of April 2019, Brethower said.

Total expenditures in the 2019 budget include $144.6 million for capital expenses that include fiber, substation expansion, fleet upgrades and turbine/generator rehab at Priest Rapids and Wanapum dams.