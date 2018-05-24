Grant PUD Ribbon Cutting at Crescent Bar June 2nd

Come join us in celebrating the transformation of Grant PUD’s most visited recreation site, Crescent Bar. To mark the completion of construction at the site, Grant PUD is hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony and family friendly party for all to enjoy. The free event will take place on June 2 beginning at 11:30 a.m. at Crescent Bar.

Come and enjoy Crescent Bar tours, free food samples, and a presentation from renowned geologist, Nick Zentner. Bring a lawn chair and enjoy the celebration!

The final touches of the on-island Riverbend Park boat launch and parking area wrapped up the end of last week. Planning for the overhaul began in 2010 and work started in 2014. Finishing this project marked the end of the major construction overhaul at the recreation site.

Two final projects, the renovation of the on-island water system and wastewater-treatment plant, will conclude throughout the year. Completion of these projects will put the final stamp on the $35 million renovation of this popular recreation area. These costs are offset in part by monthly rent received from more than 400 leases to Grant PUD for island homes and condos. The island residents will also reimburse Grant PUD for the bulk of the costs associated with the new water and wastewater systems.

Ribbon Cutting Schedule:

11:30 a.m. – noon / Ribbon Cutting Ceremony. Featuring special remarks from:

Terry Brewer – Grant PUD Commission President

Doug Picatti – Greater Crescent Bar Association President

Randy Hoefer – Representative of on-island HOA’s

Kevin Nordt – Grant PUD General Manager

Jeff Grizzel, Grant PUD Environmental Affairs

Noon – 1 p.m. / Taste of Crescent Bar

Refreshments and food samples by Crescent Bar restaurant vendors

1 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. / Rock Talk: Geology of the Crescent Bar area

CWU Professor Nick Zentner at Riverbend Park Picnic Shelter

1:30 p.m. – 3 p.m. / Crescent Bar Recreation Area tours and boat rides

Free pontoon boat rides and walking tours

Grant PUD operates 20 recreation sites along its stretch of the river from a few miles below Rock Island Dam to the Hanford Reach. These recreation sites include five campgrounds, 10 free-to-use boat launches, multiple day-use areas and two different interactive learning centers. Each location is a short drive from anywhere within Grant County.

Since 2010, Grant PUD has invested more than $54 million to enhance Columbia River recreation. These efforts not only allow Grant PUD to meet its federal requirements, they also support the county’s local communities. More than 345,000 people visit Grant PUD recreation sites each year. These visitors contribute more than $34 million annually to the local economy.