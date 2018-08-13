Grass Valley Fire at 75,000+ Acres

There will be a community meeting tonight at 7pm at Lake Roosevelt High School to information and provide an opportunity for questions.

Okanogan Fire District #8 Volunteer Firefighter Brett Read, 38 is in satisfactory condition at Harborview Medical Center after suffering burns Saturday night while fighting the Grass Valley Fire.

Fire is estimated at 75,000 acres and Level 2 Evacuation Notices remain in effect. SR 174 has been reopened. Work is being done to repair power lines as there are still downed lines.

Good progress was reported Sunday and firefighters were on the lines overnight. The fire is 10% contained as of Monday morning. About 100 personnel are on the the fire under the Southwest Type 3 Incident Management Team. 10 engines, 4 tenders, 3 tenders and 3 aircraft are assigned to the fire.