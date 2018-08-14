Grass Valley Fire Nearly Contained; Evacuation Orders To Be Lifted Wednesday

The Grass Valley Fire was estimated at 75, 537 acres Tuesday with 87% containment. The change in acres is due to some updated GPS information. There was no fire growth Tuesday. Fire crews have taken advantage of calm conditions this week to strengthen the perimeter, as well as working their way into the interior of the fire. Information Officer Ben Shearer reports firefighters were able to work their way around the perimeter today. Hand crews were able to get into some of the harder to reach areas and contain some of the interior areas that were still smoldering. There will be firefighters patrolling into tonight and Wednesday morning. The goal is to turn the incident back over to the local agencies at 12PM Wednesday, August 15.

Teams are working to get an accurate count of the number of structures lost and damaged. So far there has been no reports of livestock killed. There are still some cattle unaccounted for.

In conjunction with local Police and Sheriff agencies, the evacuation notices will be lifted at 8 AM Wednesday August 15. There are still some hotspots in the area, and residents need to

be aware that conditions could change at any given time. Please remain ready to leave if requested.

The Grass Valley Fire was reported at just after 11AM, Saturday, Aug 11, near the intersection of SR17 and SR 172 in an area known as Sims Corner. With the extremely dry conditions,

and the winds that came in , the fire quickly escalated to 45, 000 acres in 4 hours.

The cause is under investigation