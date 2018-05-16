Greater Wenatchee Sunrise Lions honor Law Enforcement

Officers from five local law enforcement agencies were honored at the 26th Annual Peace Officer Appreciation Luncheon and Memorial Ceremony. The event is hosted by the Greater Wenatchee Sunrise Lions Club, Washington State Concerns of Police Survivors and Fraternal Order of Police ~ Lodge 17

Retired Seattle Police Officer David Severance says Tuesday, May 15th was the 55th Anniversary of National Peace Officers Memorial Day

Severance says 134 lawmen were killed in the line of duty in 2017 nationwide, a number that has been in decline each year.

The memorial ceremony also recognized five local officers who have died while serving the public; Chelan County Sheriff’s Deputy Winfield “Scot” Edie, Chelan County Sheriff’s Deputy Saul Gallegos, Omak Police Officer Michael W. Marshall, Washington State Trooper James Saunders and Washington State Parks Ranger Catherine E. Secor.

2017 Officer of the Year Award Winners

Chelan County Sheriff’s Office–Deputy Lucas McComas

Sheriff Brian Burnett explained why Deputy McComas was honored with the award

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office–Deputy Thomas Williams

Undersheriff Kevin Morris talked about Douglas County’s honoree

Washington State Patrol–Trooper B. Jeffery Eifert

District 6 State Patrol Captain Rob Huss spoke about Trooper Eifert

Wenatchee Police Department–Corporal Ryan Weatherman

Police Chief Steve Crown on Cpl. Weatherman’s selection

East Wenatchee Police Department–Detective John Phillips

Chief Randy Harrison spoke about why Phillips was his honoree