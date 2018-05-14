Greening Announces Candidacy for 12th District Legislative Seat

Wenatchee native JD Greening announced Monday that he is running for District 12 State Representative as a Republican candidate. In a release, Greening said the protection of our natural resources, proper funding of public infrastructure, including state recreation and local fire wise programs as well as veteran affairs, mental health and affordable housing are top priorities for the district.

After graduating high school in 2008 Greening enlisted in the United States Navy, serving multiple deployments overseas in Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation New Dawn. After his Honorable Discharge in 2012, he attended Eastern Washington University, and earned his B.A. in Political Science with a minor in Sociology.

Greening served as a legislative assistant in the non-partisan Office of Program Research with House of Representative members that made up the Capital Budget committee. Following his work at the State Legislature, Greening moved to Washington, DC and started a fellowship through the Office of the Chief Administrative Officer as a Military Congressional Fellow.

He returned home to enroll in Eastern Washington University where he is studying to earn his Masters in Public Administration. He also serves on the Eastern Washington University Alumni Board of Directors.

He joins Ann Diamond and Keith Goehner as declared candidates in the race for the seat currently held by Cary Condotta. The official filing period for candidates runs May 14-18.