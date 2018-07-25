Group Announces Technology Awards

WENATCHEE, WA – GWATA will be recognizing 33 innovators from North Central Washington during the 18th Annual Innovator Awards Luncheon. These nominees were nominated by the community for their innovation and accomplishments in entrepreneurship, technology, and education.

The Innovator Awards Luncheon celebrates the drive, passion, and spirit of innovators in North Central Washington while inspiring those whose who are just starting their journey. The 18th Annual Luncheon is presented by Giga Watt, Microsoft, Peoples Bank, and Stemilt Growers.

“World-class innovation and development is happening right here in NCW,” said Jenny Rojanasthien, GWATA’s Executive Director. “It is important for us to shine a light on those in our community – our neighbors, family, and friends – who are excelling in their industries, championing growth for our community, and paving the path for the next generation.”

All of the nominees will be reviewed by a panel of community judges who select the top finalists and winner of each category. The top finalists in each category will be announced live during GWATA’s Summer Social on August 2 at Highlander Golf Course. The winner in each category will be announced live at the 18th Annual Luncheon on September 26 at the Wenatchee Convention Center. Information on the nominees and tickets for both events are available at www.gwata.org.