Guns and ammo taken in Stan’s Merry Mart burglary

Detectives are looking for a burglar who broke into Stan’s Merry Mart late Thursday or early Friday morning, October 26th or 27th and took guns and ammunition from the sporting goods department.

A security video posted to the Wenatchee Police Department’s Facebook page shows a masked person using a crowbar to beat a hole in a glass door at the store on the 700 block of South Wenatchee Avenue. Captain Edgar Reinfeld said the person entered the store by crawling through the hole. The burglar took multiple guns and an unknown amount of ammunition.

Anyone recognizing the person in the video on the Wenatchee Police Department facebook page is urged to contact RiverCom at (509) 663-9911 or Detective Jeff Ward at (509) 888-4136 regarding case number 17W16458. Police say the suspect should not be approached.