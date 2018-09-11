Gunshot Victim Drives Himself to Emergency Room

Grant County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to a hospital emergency room in Moses Lake early Tuesday where a man with gunshot wounds and pepper spray burns told investigators he was confronted by an armed man who tried to rob him. Grant County detectives are asking the public for help with any information about the case.
Kyle Foreman with the Sheriff’s Office said investigators were called around 2:15 a.m. to the Samaritan Healthcare emergency room when a 34-year-old Moses Lake man arrived with several gunshot wounds and burns to his face suspected to be from pepper spray. The man underwent surgery and is in stable condition.
The victim told detectives he was fixing his broken down vehicle somewhere near Road 4-Northeast and Road L-Northeast when he was confronted by a man armed with a handgun who tried to rob him. The victim said he and the suspect got into a fight and he was shot several times and also pepper sprayed. The victim says he drove himself to the emergency room. Foreman said details about the incident are unclear.
Detectives searched a several-mile wide area around the scene described by the victim but have not been able to find the location of the shooting. The victim’s vehicle was impounded as evidence.
At this point, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information on the incident to contact the Grant County Sheriff’s Office at 509-762-1160 or email; crimetips@grantcountywa.gov. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
