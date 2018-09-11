Gunshot Victim Drives Himself to Emergency Room

Grant County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to a hospital emergency room in Moses Lake early Tuesday where a man with gunshot wounds and pepper spray burns told investigators he was confronted by an armed man who tried to rob him. Grant County detectives are asking the public for help with any information about the case.

Kyle Foreman with the Sheriff’s Office said investigators were called around 2:15 a.m. to the Samaritan Healthcare emergency room when a 34-year-old Moses Lake man arrived with several gunshot wounds and burns to his face suspected to be from pepper spray. The man underwent surgery and is in stable condition.