GWATA Panel to Discuss Business Funding Options

WENATCHEE, WA – GWATA will host its third entrepreneurial panel of 2018 at the Confluence Technology Center on Wednesday, November 14 from 3:00 – 5:00pm. The panel is titled “Funding Your Business” and features four North Central Washington business owners in a variety of industries who will be sharing how they funded their companies and other resources.

As an official event for Global Entrepreneurship Week, this panel will be followed by a hosted social hour for attendees and panelists. Attendees will have the opportunity to connect and learn about resources for entrepreneurs from several organizations, including: Craft3, Central Washington SCORE, Wenatchee Valley College, 1 Million Cups, The Entrepreneurs Source – Wendy Dalpez, Guidant Financial, and more.

Funding Your Business is presented by Craft3, a regional nonprofit that makes loans in Oregon and Washington to strengthen the resilience of businesses, families and nonprofits, including those without access to traditional financing. Maggie Reilly, loan lender from Craft3, will be moderating the panel discussion along with Stacy Luckensmeyer, GWATA Vice President and Wenatchee Valley College Business and Industry Liaison.

During this event, panelists will discuss different funding sources they have used to start or grow their businesses. From angel investment to bank loans, the goal of this panel is to highlight the many ways other entrepreneurs can fund their businesses in North Central Washington. The entrepreneurs featured on this panel include: Malachi Salcido, Kathleen Kennedy, Scott Ptolemy, and David Kaylor.

Malachi Salcido, Founder and CEO, Salcido Enterprises

Funding Method: Angel Investment

Salcido strategically negotiates land and power agreements to position the Salcido Enterprises as the blockchain and cryptocurrency mining leader in the United States. Salcido Enterprises currently operates one of the largest ASIC server operations in the U.S. He also owns the region’s largest full-service contracting business, The Salcido Connection, Inc. which is a 16-year multi-disciplined contracting and project development firm in Central Washington.

Kathleen Kennedy, Manager and Co-owner, San Francisco Style Sourdough Eatery

Funding Method: Bank Financing

With a degree in Business Administration and a background in customer relations, Kennedy strives to provide a quality product along with excellent customer service. In 2016, Kennedy and her husband purchased the Wenatchee franchise. The business continues to grow as they are currently working on a second location in East Wenatchee.

Scott Ptolemy, Co-founder, Web Guides Marketing

Funding Method: “Bootstrapping”

Ptolomy focuses on growing and developing ecommerce businesses within the Wenatchee Valley. As an ecommerce and online advertising expert, Ptolimy works with small and medium-sized businesses to optimize their digital footprint, grow website traffic, improve revenue, and streamline marketing efforts.

David Kaylor, Founder and Lead Technician, Harvest Valley Pest Control

Funding Method: Friends & Family

Kaylor started Harvest Valley Pest Control in 2016, and has grown from a “one man show” to employing 12 people and serving three counties. Harvest Valley Pest Control focuses on integrated pest management and reducing conducive conditions that are causing pest problems.

“Funding Your Business” will be held Wednesday, November 14 from 3:00pm – 5:00pm at the Confluence Technology Center. The event is free for GWATA Members, $15 for the Public

Tickets for Funding Your Business are on sale now at www.gwata.org. This event is free for GWATA members and $15 for the public.