Harriet Bullitt Announces Succession Plan for Sleeping Lady Resort

Philanthropist Harriet Bullitt will transfer ownership of the Sleeping Lady Resort to the non-profit Icicle Fund at the end of December. In a press release, Bullitt said she will soon turn 95 and wants to pass on the resort so it can continue to grow. The 58-room destination resort and conference center outside Leavenworth will continue to operate as a for-profit business, under the same management team.

Bullitt founded the 501 (c)(3)Icicle Fund as a non-profit to enhance the health and quality of all life in North Central Washington by engaging people with arts, history and the natural environment.

Icicle Fund has supported over 100 nonprofit organizations with over $40 million,” said Christine J. Morgan, Executive Director of Icicle Fund “These organizations have conserved large areas of open space for the benefit of people and wildlife and have provided access to high quality arts experiences in this rural region. With Sleeping Lady as part of our team, we can support more charities in doing good.”