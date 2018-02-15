Hawkins among majority vote for bill to repeal Washington Death Penalty

The Washington Senate has passed a measure to abolish the death penalty. The measure would remove capital punishment as a sentencing option for aggravated murder and mandate instead a sentence of life in prison without possibility of parole. The Senate vote came just before the 5pm deadline Wednesday to approve legislation in the house of origin.

12th District Senator Brad Hawkins voted in favor of the repeal noting that he “values life and believe that those who do, shouldn’t sanction government killing, especially when technology could exist at some point in the future to exonerate those convicted.”

Fellow GOP Sen. Keith Wagoner of Sedro-Woolley objected to the repeal and said when Senate Democrats cut debate short, legislators were unable to voice their concerns with the repeal that reverses an initiative of the people. Wagoner believes such an important issue deserved more debate.

Senate Bill 6052 moves on to the House