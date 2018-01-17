Hawkins sees progress on Hirst “fix”

State Senator Brad Hawkins appeared on KPQ’s The Agenda program on Wednesday and said he’s optimistic a bill to provide a Hirst solution that is moving through the Senate is close to a vote as early as Thursday night. The Hirst decision by the Washington State Supreme Court put more responsibility on local government to determine adequate water supplies for rural water development and residential developments.

Hawkins explained the status of a Hirst “fix” and how an impasse on a Capital budget could be benefit the 12th District if the Governor signs a Hirst bill into law.

Hawkins expected to have more details when he and fellow 12th District lawmakers Cary Condotta and Mike Steele join us live from Olympia this week on KPQ Legislative Friday’s on the KPQ morning report at 7:15 and 8:15