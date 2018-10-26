A hay fire on North Jameson Lake Road that started Thursday night appears to be naturally caused according to Douglas County Sheriff Kevin Morris.
The property owners are monitoring the fire and the flames will be allowed to burn out. Smoke will be visible in the area for the next several days.
An estimated 500 tons or about 1, 000 bales have been lost and several pieces of farm equipment. Morris says no structures have been damaged.
Be the first to comment on "Fire Consumes 500 Tons of Hay on Jameson Lake Road"