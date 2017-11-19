Hazardous Tree Removal on Chiwawa Loop Road

The following is a news release from the Chelan County Public Works Department:

A contractor for Chelan County Public Works will be removing hazardous trees Nov. 20-22 along a portion of Chiwawa Loop Road.

The contractor will work from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. over the three days, from Sumac Lane to Chiwawa River Road (milepost 4.6 to milepost 7.25). Motorists should expect periodic traffic delays of about 10 minutes. Flaggers will be controlling traffic, and traffic will be stopped while trees are felled.

Hazardous trees are dead or dying trees that pose a potential hazard to motorists.