Hazardous Waste Event for Grant County Residents May 5th

Grant County residents can dispose of household hazardous waste for free on Saturday, May 5 at the Grant County Road District 2 shop near Moses Lake. The event is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Only hazardous waste generated by households will be accepted. Hazardous products often have labels stating “warning, danger, caustic, flammable and poison,” according to county officials. More info can be found on the Grant County website under the Public Works section.

May2018Event