Hazardous weather warning for high winds on Thursday

Hang on to your hat, again! The Wenatchee area, Waterville Plateau, East slopes of the Northern Cascades and the Moses Lake area are expected to get buffeted with heavy winds Thursday, similar to the wind storm that hit on January 27th.

Winds are expected to increase beginning early Thursday morning with areas of concern along the east slopes of the Cascades south of Lake Chelan, the Wenatchee area, the Waterville Plateau as well as the Vantage and George area.

West to northwest winds 15 to 25mph with gusts up to 50 mph are possible. Some higher elevations may see even stronger wind gusts. The winds will remain elevated through the day.

People are urged to secure loose items outside. Downed trees and possible power outages are possible as a result of the winds.

Power outage information in Chelan County is available by calling (877) PUD-8123, through Chelan PUD’s website,the District’s facebook page or follow Chelan PUD’s feed on twitter

Outage information in Douglas County is available for East Wenatchee customers at 884-7191, or toll free throughout Douglas County Toll Free at 1-800-503-7990. Douglas County PUD’s website will also post information on outages and download instructions for updates through the Douglas County PUD Smart Hub App