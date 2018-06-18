Health District Confirms Two More Rabid Bats

Two additional bats tested positive for rabies. The Chelan-Douglas Health District risk assessment recommended that the bats be tested after consultation with Animal Control. One individual is being treated with post-exposure prophylaxis.

This is the 3rd rabid bat in our area this year and the 7th in Washington State. There were two cases of human rabies identified in Washington, in 1995 and 1997. During the last 25 years, four domestic animals in Washington have been diagnosed with rabies. All cats, dogs and ferrets in Washington must be vaccinated against rabies.

It is extremely important never to touch a bat and to seek medical attention if you have encountered a bat. Bat encounters include:

• Bite or saliva in your eyes, nose, mouth or fresh wound

• Finding a bat in the same room of a person who might be unaware that a bite or direct contact occurred (i.e.: sleeping adult or unattended child)

More information on bat exposures, what to do if you find a bat in your home or cabin, what to do if you are bitten by a bat and how to avoid exposure to rabies can be found at: https://cdhd.wa.gov/bat-exposures/.

Additional information about Rabies in Washington State is available at: www.doh.wa.gov/rabies.

