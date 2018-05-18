Heavy Rains Prompt Minor Flood Advisory

A flood advisory is posted until 6:30pm Friday for Southeastern Chelan County and Southwestern Okanogan County.

Minor flooding is possible in low lying and poorly drained areas. The National Weather Service said by 10:30 this morning, rain gauge reports indicated some areas received over one inch of rain in a 24 hour period.

Mudslides are also possible on sparsely vegetated steep terrain.

Some locations that may experience flooding include… Wenatchee, Chelan, Cashmere, Brewster, Leavenworth, Chumstick, Orondo, Entiat, Twisp, Pateros, Winthrop, Ardenvoir, Loup Loup Campground, Eight Mile Campground and Pine Flat Campground.