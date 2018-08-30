latest News

Heavy Traffic Expected on Labor Day Weekend

The Washington State Department of Transportation says the most significant traffic volumes this weekend will be on I-90.  The peak travel period will start Friday morning.  Those motorists will be heading back to Western Washington on Monday and the most significant delays will start as early as 9am.

The charts below show when drivers might time their trip to avoid the heaviest traffic on I-90

The Traffic Volume Charts on US2 from Stevens Pass to Leavenworth can be found here

 

 

 

