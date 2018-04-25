Heavy Truck Volume Thursday on Sunset and Malaga Highways

Planned construction work Thursday, April 26, will have a number of trucks traveling on both sides of the Columbia River along the Malaga and Sunset highways.

Tyler Sellers, construction manager for Chelan PUD, wants motorists to know that heavy truck traffic will start at 3 a.m. Thursday morning. Trucks from Wenatchee Sand & Gravel in South Wenatchee will headed out the Malaga Highway to Rock Island Dam and from Central Washington Concrete in Baker Flats down Sunset Highway and across the George Sellar Bridge and out the Malaga Highway.

Work is underway to lay the foundation for a new storage building being built at Rock Island Dam as part of Chelan PUD’s facilities modernization and upgrades.

The truck travel is expected to start at 3 a.m. and last until mid-afternoon on Thursday.

Motorists may experience some slow traffic as trucks enter and leave the highways and travel to the dam. Truck travel will affect traffic in both directions to and from the dam.