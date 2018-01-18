He’s a GEM

The Wenatchee School District Superintendent Brian Flones got a GEM award from the community and school district staff. The GEM award is given to Wenatchee School District staff members for “Going the Extra Mile”. Nominations are solicited from school district staff and the community at large. Flones was surprised with the honor at a staff leadership meeting and said he was humbled and surprised to receive it. “My purpose every day when I wake up is to make an open, trusting, collaborative environment focused on kids,” he said. “That we create hope for our kids. All kids deserve to be successful.”

Other nominations and comments for Flones;

“Brian Flones deserves to be recognized for his strong leadership that encompasses the community and the needs of ALL students in the school district . . . Wenatchee School District has a fairly deep dichotomy in incomes as well as a high percentage of Hispanic students. Under the leadership of Brian Flones, the District has done good job of balancing those needs.” – John McQuaig (CEO, McQuaig and Welk)

“What I have always appreciated about Brian is his willingness to collaborate with community organizations and leaders to better, not only the School District but this community . . . he makes us all feel like our contributions to this community are important and the opportunity to connect us to the district and kids is important . . . He is a visionary for his district and thus has seen success in building new schools and creating an environment for creativity and growth.”. – Linda Haglund (Executive Director, Wenatchee Downtown Association)

“Brian Flones is a remarkable Superintendent, and his invaluable leadership is evident in the people-first, relationship-centric, trust-and-accountability, culture that he maintains in Wenatchee.” – Dr. Sue Kane (Co-Director, Apple STEM Network)