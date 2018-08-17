High Speed Chase and Stand Off Ends With Arrest

A 38-year-old Moses Lake man is in jail this afternoon after leading Grant County deputies on a high speed chase and then barricading himself inside his own home.

Robert Gwinn was spotted by sheriff’s deputies as he drove near Roads L and 5-Northeast just east of Moses Lake. Gwen was wanted for outstanding misdemeanor warrants and was to also be served with a protection order.

Gwinn pulled over, but then led deputies on a five-mile chase at speeds reaching 100 miles per hour. A Sheriff’s Office press release said on two occasions, Gwinn drove toward deputies who were setting up spike strips.

Gwinn abandoned his vehicle in the Larson Community and fled on foot. He was observed entering a house in the 1000 block of Vandenburg Loop Northeast. Gwinn at first refused to come out when directed by deputies.

The Moses Lake Regional Tactical response Team, and K9 units from Moses Lake Police and the Grant County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene and surrounded the home. After about an hour, Gwinn surrendered and was booked into the Grant County Jail for outstanding warrants and attempted assault on police officers.

Another man, Matthew Valenzuela, 33 of Moses Lake, was found inside the home and arrested for outstanding warrants.