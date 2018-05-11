High Water at Walla Walla Point Park

A kayaker was enjoying the high water levels in the Walla Walla Park swim lagoon Friday afternoon.

The water has covered the spit that separates the swim lagoon from the Columbia River. High river flows are the result of the rapid snowmelt into the Columbia River from several tributaries and have prompted Chelan PUD to close public boat launches at Kirby Billingsley Hydro Park and Orondo Avenue near Wenatchee’s Pybus Market. They will remain closed until further notice. See our story CHELAN PUD CLOSES PUD BOAT LAUNCHES for more details.