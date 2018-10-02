High Wind Warning For Blowing Dust

The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for portions of North Central Washington. The alert is for the Wenatchee area, Waterville Plateau, Moses Lake Area and Upper Columbia Basin.

A strong cold front is expected to pass through central Washington today and tonight. Strong winds are expected behind this front with gusts up to 40 mph possible. These winds could also produce brief periods of blowing dust over freshly plowed fields.