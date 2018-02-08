High wind warning lifted but winds cause some outages

A high wind warning has been lifted by the National Weather service but Chelan PUD crews were out early this morning responding to a number of power outages even before winds gusted to 50+ mph at Pangborn Airport.

PUD Communications manager Suzanne Hartman said the largest outage effected about 1,100 customers on Chiwawa Loop Rd. and about 175 more on upper Entiat River Road. Scattered outages were also reported in the South Wenatchee and Castlerock neighborhoods of Wenatchee. In total, Hartman estimated about 1,500 PUD customers lost power but Chelan PUD crews had restored service to everyone by approximately 10:30am. Anyone still suspecting their power is out can call Chelan PUD to report an outage at 1-877-PUD-8123.

Ironically, Thursday was observed by kite flying enthusiasts across the country as National Kite Flying Day. Hartman cautions anyone flying a kite to never fly one near power lines.

A large tree was knocked down in East Wenatchee on Rock Island Road and South Lyle.

Downed trees a seven mile stretch of Navarre Coulee Road Thursday. The road was reopened around 9:30am this morning when DOT crews were able to cleat the downed trees from SR971 The closure was reported just after 7am Thursday.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson says high winds caused a trailer carrying a mobile home to flip onto its side blocking I-82 in Kennewick Thursday morning .