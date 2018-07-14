latest News

Highway 97a Remaining Closed Due to Rocky Reach Fire

Photo: Washington State Patrol

July 14, 2018

Level 1 evacuation notices are in place for nearly 250 residents in the Burch Mountain Road and Ohme Garden Road area due to the Rocky Reach fire. The blaze has also closed Highway 97a. Washington State Patrol says drivers can use Highway 97 as an alternative. DNR has sent a Type 3 Incident Management Team to take control of fighting the fire Saturday morning. Crews were planning on conducting a coordinated firing operation along the south flank of the fire in the Burch Mountain area during the morning. The latest estimate has the fire between 300-500 acres burning in grass or brush.

