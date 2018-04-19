Hiker rescued after serious fall on Castle Rock

A female hiker suffered two broken ankles in a fall below Castle Rock Wednesday afternoon and was rescued off a steep slope Wednesday evening. Sgt. Kent Sisson with Chelan County Search and Rescue said Erika Juarez 18, of Wenatchee was reported injured after the fall about 3:45pm A friend called 911 Rivercom to report Juarez had fallen at least 20 feet from near the top of the Castle Rock formation and then slid an additional 50 feet down the slope, coming to rest on the side of the steep hill.

Responders from Chelan County Fire District #1, the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office, Lifeline Ambulance, and Chelan County Volunteer Search & Rescue located Juarez about 400 feet up hill from the base of the steep slope. Juarez suffered a compound fracture to one ankle and an internal fracture to her other ankle. She also had a dislocated knee, lacerations and complained of back and neck pain.

Sisson says with the steep terrain where Juarez was located, it took 24 rescue personnel from the four response agencies about 3 1/2 hours to get her stabilized and transported safely down the slope. Juarez was listed in serious but stable condition last night at Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee.